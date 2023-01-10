NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 crossover: Any timeline confusion?

You are getting a chance tonight to see all three NCIS shows take part in an epic crossover; of course, there are questions that come with that!

What’s one of the biggest ones for us right now? Let’s just say that it has a thing or two to do with the timing of events, especially when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles in particular. If you remember, on last night’s new episode of the LL Cool J series you saw Sam and Callen undercover. How can they be doing that, while also still be taking part in this event spanning much of the country?

Well, there is a simple answer to this, and it comes down to some scheduling changes at the network interfering with the story. The events of the crossover tonight were actually planned to take place before what you saw on last night’s new episode. The plan at first was for the three-part event to air on January 2. The script for NCIS: Los Angeles last night was written accordingly, but then the crossover was delayed until January 9. With that in mind, it may look a little strange when Sunday’s new NCIS: LA airs and there’s no real mention of “Simon Williams” or anything else in that vein.

In general, sometimes this sort of thing that just happens with TV — it’s hard for writers to know how things are going to be scheduled months in advance when they are putting these scripts together. Even when they do have a good sense of things, plans can very well change! If you don’t think about what’s going on with any of the individual shows, we would say that this crossover has been very-much successful and a lot of fun for people who have been watching for so many years.

