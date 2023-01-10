Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere: When will we learn more?

Are we going to be getting a few more details soon on the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere? It goes without saying, but we want them! How can we not? At this point in 2022 we were deep into the second season. This time around, however, we don’t even have a full trailer yet for what’s coming up next!

We’ve noted in the past that we do expect to get some additional news on the trailer before too long … but it’s probably not going to be something that comes until at least next month. Typically, trailers come about 30 days before a premiere and we don’t tend to think that anything is going to be altogether different here.

So what about specific details on the premiere? Could we get those either before or after a trailer? Well, we’d love to get them sooner rather than later, but that could be one of the last things we get for the upcoming season. At the moment, we tend to think that we’re going to get a trailer, key art, and even some photos before we get around to that point — we’ll be happy if details surface at the start of March.

What do we expect in the premiere?

Well, for starters, some sort of resetting of the board. Zeke is dead, Tariq may not have the same level of 24/7 access to Brayden, and there are sure to be a few different surprises around just about every corner. There will be some new faces and at the same time, hopefully some blasts from the past. How can we not want all of that?

Is there anything that you are especially hoping to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3?

Where do you think we’re going to see events pick up in the premiere? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other information you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

