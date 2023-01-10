1923 season 1 episode 5 preview: Is a reunion ahead?

For those who did not know already, we’re going to be waiting until Sunday to see 1923 season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+. This is an episode that could have some high expectations at the center of it, mostly because of multiple plotlines finally coming together.

So are we actually going to see Spencer reunite with the rest of his family moving forward … and what will this particular reunion look like?

One of the most intriguing things about Spencer’s return is that it already comes with a bit of a time jump: He received the letter from Cara a good three months after she wrote it. Who knows how long it will take him still to get back to the ranch, provided of course he does?

We do think it makes sense for Spencer to arrive in episode 5 and hopefully, with that we’ll see Jacob in a little better shape and everything starting to move forward. One of the benefits of the time jump is that it can serve as a partial reset to where things are at this given point in time. There’s still a lot that transpired that will still linger throughout the rest of the season, but this is a chance to see a few new surprises, as well!

Another interesting question

Can a guy like Spencer, who has gone through so much in the war, really settle back in to life around the ranch? Also, what are we going to see when it comes to Alex? She was the one who really encouraged him to open up the letter in the first place.

We’re already at the halfway point of this season, so it goes without saying that we’re probably going to see things ratchet up the rest of the way.

Is there anything you is most excited to see as we get set for 1923 season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+?

Be sure to share your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

