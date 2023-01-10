The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Out for Blood’

Next week on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 12 — want to know more about it?

Let’s start things off here with a reminder of the title: “Out for Blood.” Doesn’t that sound gruesome? Well, it’s really just setting the table for everything that is coming up after the fact. For some more news all about it, go ahead and check out the full The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Out for Blood” – As the unit investigates a murder victim whose body has been drained of blood, the gruesome case catches the attention of a true crime show, and Brendon shares his “Vampire Cop” expertise to help solve the case on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, JAN. 17 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The idea that the words “vampire cop” are used in here is something that we didn’t quite to see at any point in the near future and yet, here we are. We have a feeling that this is going to be one of those episodes designed, from the start, to keep us on our toes. Also, it shows just how creative the writing can be. We know that there’s nothing that the Simone and the rest of the team would want to deal with less than a nosy crew of some true-crime show, and that is yet another challenge that they will have to deal with.

Then again, this is the ultimate consequence of having to deal with an issue of this nature — there will be some pretty shocking surprises. Let’s just hope at the end of the hour, we’ll have a slightly better sense of how the dust settles.

