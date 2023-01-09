Cobra Kai season 6 renewal, premiere date: Why no news now?

When it comes to a Cobra Kai season 6 renewal, let alone a possible premiere date, Netflix keeps us guessing.

Just think about the situation that we’re in at present. It has now been a whopping four months since the arrival of season 5 on the streaming service. Yet, even still there is almost no news out there about what the future holds for the karate comedy. We’d call this baffling, but in a way even that doesn’t do it proper justice. Remember that there was another show in Wednesday that supposedly required a lot of behind-the-scenes negotiations in order to renew, and it’s already got that green light for another season! Also, remember that Wednesday premiered more than two months after Cobra Kai did.

So what we are looking at here is a situation where the renewal discussions must be super-complicated. It is either that or the folks at Netflix are waiting for a very specific moment in order to announce. We continue to hear little news to suggest that the show is getting canceled, so for now, this is a thought that that we will just try to remove from our brain altogether. The renewal is almost certainly coming, and we continue to wonder if we’re going to see two different seasons ordered at once!

If there is anything that you should be worried about for now, it’s the simple fact that the longer this process goes, the later the premiere date for season 6 will be. For the time being, it appears like the earliest you could expect the show back is late 2023. The longer without a renewal, though, and the more you can probably lock in 2024. We’re getting pretty close to being there already.

