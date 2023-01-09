When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Why no news yet?

We certainly understand if you’ve got a number of questions about When Calls the Heart, including the lack of a premiere date. Why haven’t we learned that yet?

At this point, these questions may be starting to become more paramount given that at this time last year, the news was already out there. Why are the powers-that-be making is wait? What gives with that?

Well, this is where we should inform you, if you are not aware already, that the folks over at Hallmark Channel are adopting a slightly different philosophy and plan this time around than what they have in the past. We’re not anticipating there being some sort of big-time announcement as early in January, mostly because we’re not expecting the series itself as early in the year. The more likely scenario, at least for now, is that we are going to see a return to Hope Valley in late March or April. That means there is less of a rush when it comes to getting some premiere date news out there. The only thing that we can say in encouragement is that something is coming, whether it be in the form of specific news or a teaser.

In the interim, Hallmark has another show they are promoting right now in The Way Home. If you go to their social-media feeds, a lot of their attention right now is geared almost entirely around that. Once that show is a little more settled, they may revisit the opportunity to promote When Calls the Heart a little bit further. Because it is a long-running show with a dedicated legion of Hearties behind it, they may feel a little less pressure to get the word out — viewers, more than likely, are going to watch no matter what.

Make no mistake: We’re still rooting for some sort of reveal in the near future. It is really just a matter of time…

