The Resident season 6 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Any surprises?

As we prepare ourselves for The Resident season 6 episode 13 on Fox next week, what is it that we can say in advance?

First and foremost here, let’s go ahead and state what we do know about what’s coming up here. First and foremost, this is the all-important finale! “All Hands On Deck” is the title and, originally, the idea was that this was going to air tonight. We tend to think it was moved to give this show a little more attention, and we personally want to see this as a hopeful sign. (Our worst fear is that the delay is to set this episode up as the series finale, but for the time being we doubt that this is going to happen.)

While there may not be too many details out there about this episode as of yet, we also don’t think there really needs to be. After all, don’t be shocked if at the center of this episode, there’s going to be some sort of medical crisis that requires everyone at Chastain to come together. Heck, the future of the hospital itself could be in trouble! We’ve certainly got some news on that a few times over already! We also wouldn’t be shocked if Conrad still has more decisions to make when it comes to his relationship with Billie. The two are clearly building towards something but at this point, it’s still new.

Of course, one of the last remaining questions we have here is whether or not there’s going to be a big cliffhanger at the end of all of this — just how concerned should we be? From one vantage point, the idea of this could be exciting! However, on the flip side there’s an inherent risk that doing this will leave us all hanging in the event there is no season 7. We’re fine with the risk for now, mostly because we tend to think this show deserves at least one more batch of episodes in order to properly shine.

