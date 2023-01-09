Alert season 1 episode 3 return date: When’s it back on Fox?

After what you see tonight on Fox, it makes some sense to be curious about an Alert season 1 episode 3 return date. So far, the schedule for the missing-persons drama has been a little bit wonky, and we don’t see any evidence, at least for now, that this is going to change in the near future.

Let’s break this down for a moment — the first episode aired yesterday following the NFL, where it got off to a decent start in the ratings and posted a 0.7 in the 18-49 demographic. Meanwhile, the second episode is airing tonight. At the time of this writing Fox has yet to even confirm an air date for episode 3, but the show is not listed on the TV guide. Note that these things are always subject to change, but we tend to think that they’re going to avoid broadcasting much new programming opposite an NFL playoff game — especially one that involves both the Dallas Cowboys and Tom Brady. You know that this is going to generate some big numbers! These things are often subject to change, so don’t be surprised if things shift in the days ahead.

Even though this show is only a couple of episodes into its run at the moment, we still think you have a reasonably good sense of what’s ahead. This is a show all about trying to help those who are gone — there are some long-term elements to it, but also a basic case-of-the-week portion. The whole idea here is to give Fox something fairly procedural that can work both in terms of new episodes and repeats. This is a network looking for more original hits, which they need given that both 9-1-1 and also The Resident are each more than half a decade into their run at this point.

Rest assured, we anticipate more official details on this upcoming episode before too long — including a synopsis. We’ll let you know when more is out there…

