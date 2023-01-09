Fantasy Island season 2 episode 3 return date hopes at Fox

Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to see the Fantasy Island season 2 episode 3 return date over at Fox? What’s going on behind the scenes here?

Of course, there are a few different things that are well-worth talking about within this piece, but let’s start things off with the following: You will be waiting for a good while to see what’s coming. As of right now, the network does not have a new episode on the schedule for next week, not that this should come as too great of a surprise.

For the time being, remember that there is an NFL playoff game scheduled for next week between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It should go without saying, but this is not the sort of thing that any network show should want to air opposite. With that in mind, don’t be shocked if we are waiting until at least January 23 to see what is coming up next, and there will be more to discuss here over the course of the next week or two.

There’s no question that it’s a little bit frustrating that we’re waiting this long to see what’s coming up next, especially since we’re only two episodes in! Yet, we’d just chalk this up to a case of bad luck at the end of the day. After all, Fox wanted to capitalize on winter weather the past two weeks to try to get the show some viewers; they are better off doing this and then having this hiatus than the opposite, where you have to wait until January 23, at the very least, in order to see the show back.

No matter when Fantasy Island returns, we think you have a pretty good understanding at this point of what is coming up next. You’ll have some new arrivals to the island, and we’ll have to wait and see what they get from the overall experience…

