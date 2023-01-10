FBI season 5 episode 12 return date: A look at ‘Breakdown’

Following what we saw on CBS tonight, do you want to get the FBI season 5 episode 12 return date? What about some more specifics?

Without further ado, we should just start off with sharing the bad news: We are about to get another hiatus. Is that frustrating? There’s absolutely no denying that. We just got done with one over the holidays! We at least know that this isn’t a super-long break, as the plan for now is to see the crime drama back on Tuesday, January 24. The title here is “Breakdown,” and you can get some other information now courtesy of the attached synopsis:

“Breakdown” – After a mysterious bioweapon leaves two MTA workers dead and one injured, the team rushes to determine who is behind the attack and the location of their next target. Also, Jubal’s past demons begin to surface when the high-pressure case coincides with Tyler’s latest health scare, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, our hope is that Jubal has at least conquered some of these demons, even if we realize already that this is not going to be an easy thing for him. This is not the sort of show that is going to give characters a lot of time to process issues related to the past; instead, everything comes at you fast and you need to make decisions on the fly. On the only positive thing we can say for now is that the character is at least going to have a lot of people at his side that he can rely on.

