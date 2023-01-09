The Bachelor spoilers: Why is Victoria F. on Zach’s season?

We are two weeks away now from the premiere of Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor and leading into that, why not celebrate with a new promo?

ABC has been pretty good at handing out some content over the past few days and today, we’ve had a chance to see some more of a few surprising / familiar faces. Take, for example, the likes of Victoria Fuller, Courtney Robertson, and Tahzjuan Hawkins. Why in the world are these three present at any point in the season?

It’s possible that some out there may be conjuring up already a theory that the three are going to be a big part of the season — we doubt that. More than likely, they’re just going to be a part of a date. Victoria, for those who don’t remember from the end of Bachelor in Paradise, is now with Greg Grippo after things with her and Johnny didn’t work out. It was all an enormous mess, and honestly we don’t think are brains can handle anything more than what we have seen already.

Of course, the show loves to do its best to confuse you leading up to its premiere, and this promo (watch here) tries its best to convince you that these three could actually be coming on board. Meanwhile, they also seem to be reasonably invested in making you think that one of the women is about to burn down the mansion. If that happened, don’t you think that we’d hear about it by this point? We tend to think so. This is just more ridiculousness, and of course no franchise knows how to be ridiculous quite like this one.

