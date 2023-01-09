Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Other details soon?

When are we going to be on the cusp of getting some more news when it comes to a Power Book IV: Force season 2 at Starz? There are a few things to think about here!

When it comes to a premiere date in particular, we’ve already noted that at this point, it’s probably going to take some time to get more insight. Without a doubt it’d be fantastic if we were to learn it this month, but a more realistic timeframe is at some point in mid-March, presumably around the same time that we have a chance to see the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere. Isn’t that what makes the most sense?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

Now, we’d love to sit here and say that we could potentially get something more on the season before this, whether it be a short summary or a few other details on what’s ahead for the key cast. At this point, wouldn’t it be nice to get at least a general sense of the story? All we have right now is mere speculation that much of it will be about Tommy Egan working to build his empire, while also get some measure of revenge following the death of Liliana.

On paper, we do still think that these elements will be a big part of the story, but there could be something else that gets sprinkled in here, also … and that’s what we would like to see. We’re sure that eventually, the folks at the network are going to reveal a full synopsis, but it probably will not be until we get around to the spring. Typically, we get a full description for an upcoming Starz show the same time we learn the premiere date. Is that frustrating? Yea, but at least we’ll probably get to learn more here prior to us seeing a trailer for what lies ahead. That is something that can be addressed further down the road.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force right now

When do you think we’re going to get other details on Power Book IV: Force season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







