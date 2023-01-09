Koala Man season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following today’s big premiere at Hulu, can you expect a Koala Man season 2 renewal? Or, is it clear that we are near the end of the road?

The first order of business we really should state here is rather simple: Where things stand at present. At the time of this writing, there is no official renewal for the animated comedy. Could that change? We tend to think there’s a chance! This show has a notable cast including Sarah Snook of Succession fame, and we know that in general, animated comedies do remain fairly popular on streaming services.

If there is any cause of concern for now, it is the simple fact that we’ve seen so many shows in this genre get canceled or outright pulled. What’s happening is that when the global health crisis hit, we saw a number of streaming services bet big on animation, something that could be done remotely and was not subject to anywhere near the same number of delays behind the scenes. Yet, there’s seemingly too much content for the consumer base and a lot of things are getting cut. There’s no guarantee that will happen with Koala Man here, especially since Hulu in particular has been one of the more supportive venues for the genre and we hope that this is not something that is going to be changing in the near future.

In general, we tend to think that the next few weeks are going to help determine what could be coming up here, as the streaming service will need to see not only how many people watch the first episode, but how many stick through to the very end. They will need to determine if there’s any reason to assume that people would stick around for more.

If we get a renewal…

Odds are, we will be stuck waiting until at least 2024 to get a better sense of that. If there’s one thing we know at this point, it is that patience is required over these long hiatuses.

Do you want to see a Koala Man season 2 happen at Hulu down the road?

Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







