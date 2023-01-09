Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Is promo omission a concern?

Is there any reason to be afraid that a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date may not be coming for a good while? For anyone having any fears at all on the subject, we are more than happy to help!

The first thing that we personally should note here is that as far as we know, there is zero evidence that you will be waiting past this year to see the period drama back on the air. Of course, there are still reasons for at least some questions on this particular subject! We know that we have the Queen Charlotte prequel coming first, and there is not even a formal premiere date for that as of yet.

Go ahead and add to this a new Netflix promo hyping up a number of their upcoming series — there are a handful of shows featured prominently in here as a celebration of the new year, but alas, no Bridgerton. Does this mean the show isn’t coming back until 2024?

In a word, no. This promo shouldn’t be used as proof of anything one way or another. After all, it features a show in Squid Game that is almost certainly not coming back this year, and there’s a good chance that Wednesday will not be either. Meanwhile, Queen Charlotte is not featured at all in here, and neither is The Witcher (which is 100% coming this summer). The only thing that we would consider to be specific evidence on the future of Bridgerton is something when it comes to the series itself.

Our feeling, at least for now, is that you will return to the period drama later this year — think late summer or the fall.

