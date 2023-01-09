Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: A Jamie, Kayce story ahead?

We already realize that we are going to be waiting a long time in order to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 over on Paramount Network. Unfortunately, there is no evidence that this is going to change in the near future. Filming is going to be kicking off later this month and after that, we’ll see whatever the network decides.

For the time being, though, one thing feels pretty clear: Jamie is going to be the center of the upcoming chaos. After all, how in the world can he not be?

One of the most interesting stories moving forward is going to be just how many different Duttons get thrown into the storm that is currently caused by Wes Bentley’s character. Just think about this for a moment here. We’ve already seen this guy basically make it clear that he may have to kill Beth or John in order to save his own hide … but what about Kayce? Where could ultimately fall in all of this? Let’s just say that this is where things start to get a little bit more complicated.

Speaking in a new interview on this very subject with TVLine, here is what Bentley himself had to say on the subject:

“it’s a tricky one with Kayce … At this point, Jamie is seeing who is a piece in the game and who can be used. He’s trying to survive now. Kayce’s not going to provide [cover], and he’s not necessarily a person Jamie can use to gain what he needs to gain.”

We don’t want to see Kayce killed off at any point in this process, but it does feel like he’s the reasonably-innocent guy who could get taken out by association. Also, it would be ironic if that “end of us” vision he had came about because of Monica deciding that the two should stay on the Dutton property and help to tend to the ranch.

What do you most want to see in regards to Jamie’s story moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

