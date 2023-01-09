Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Could it come this year?

Is there a chance that Squid Game season 2 could actually arrive on Netflix in 2023? It seems like a crazy thing to think about. Yet, at the same time a new video from the streaming service seems to welcome this speculation.

If you head over to this link, you can see a video titled “New Year New Seasons” that features a number of the streaming service’s biggest hits. What’s at the very beginning of it? The very show at the heart of this article! It is all footage from the first season, but there’s no denying that Netflix wants you to be thinking about the Korean drama still for some time.

So while it’s easy to see all of this and assume that Squid Game is coming back soon, we wouldn’t get too excited as of yet. There’s nothing in either the footage of the video or the description that says that all of the shows mentioned are coming back in 2023. We think of this more as Netflix just hyping up their overall lineup than actually being specific about anything. Personally, we wish that they didn’t do this still; it is going to get a lot of people confused. (We should point out that Wednesday is also in this video, and we’ve yet to see anything to suggest that the Jenna Ortega series will be back this year, either.)

Based on what we’ve heard…

The second season of Squid Game will likely premiere at some point in 2024, and it may not be until either the summer or the fall. Production has yet to begin on the next batch of episodes and even when it’s done, there is a lot still to get to when it comes to post-production. Even if filming started tomorrow, we don’t know many ways to guarantee a 2023 release unless Netflix started moving towards a weekly rollout.

