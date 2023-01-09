Stranger Things 5 premiere date: Do cast salaries play a role?

If you have been following a lot of reports when it comes to Stranger Things season 5, you know that we’re waiting for a long time to see it. We’re gearing up for filming now and even after that’s done, there’s a lot when it comes to post-production and CGI work that needs to be completed.

Given the long window for making this show, we imagine some people are wondering why the producers didn’t schedule for things to start a little bit faster. Did negotiations with the cast play a role in this?

According to a new report from Puck News, nearly two dozen actors on the show received substantial raises leading into the final season. Winona Ryder and David Harbour are each poised to reportedly receive more than $9 million for the remaining episodes, whereas five of the younger actors in Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Finn Wolfhard, and Sadie Sink are receiving around $7 million each. (Well, that basically gives away that Max is a big part of the future here.) A number of other supporting actors also got some sort of bump, but not on the same level as the other stars. (Millie Bobby Brown was not a part of these negotiations, as she has a separate deal at Netflix.)

So how does all of this matter when it comes to filming? Well, we suppose that you could argue that cast negotiations needed to be done before the start of production and on some level, that is true. Yet, we tend to think that this could’ve been done earlier if filming was meant to start sooner. The real reason why the cast isn’t at work yet is due to the writers spending the last several months planning out the story! Stranger Things films often out of order, and there has to be a lot finalized before cameras start rolling.

More than likely, you’ll see at least some part of the remaining episodes in 2024, but we’ll likely be waiting a while for further details.

