AGT: All-Stars: Who was eliminated in episode 2?

Who was eliminated on tonight’s AGT: All-Stars? After what happened with Terry Fator last week, it’s fair to have a lot of questions.

Before we dive too far into the eliminations or the decision by the superfans, here is where we remind you that the Detroit Youth Choir got Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer! They have a one-way ticket to the finale, and there was nothing to worry about with them.

Now, here is where things get a little bit interesting. First, are you shocked that Dustin Tavella was not in the top 3 at the end of the episode? We were! This is the second straight installment where a former winner did not get that vote of confidence from the superfans and it’s strange.

Instead, tonight we saw beatboxer / flutist combo Divyansh & Manuraj in the top 3 alongside ballerina Vitoria Bueno and aerial act Aidan Bryant. Personally, we would have gone with Divyansh & Manuraj on the basis of them being totally unique. We’ve never seen on any version of the show someone do exactly what they did in their performance tonight. Yet, the superfans went with Aidan. He is fantastic both for his skill and considering his age, and he could be somewhat of a contender moving into the finale.

Is he going to top the Detroit Youth Choir or Light Balance Kids, the Golden Buzzer from last week? That’s where things could start to get a little more challenging. Those two groups, at least from our vantage point, have to be considered the favorites at this point. It’s hard to consider any other outcome just on the basis of everything that we’ve seen from them so far. Not only do they have the ridiculous talent, but both are anchored by compelling stories.

