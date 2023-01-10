AGT: All-Stars: Detroit Youth Choir get Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer

We knew entering tonight’s AGT: All-Stars episode that we were going to see a Golden Buzzer from none other than Terry Crews. Yet, there was still a question: Who was it going to be?

This is where the answer is something that was right in front of us all along: The Detroit Youth Choir. The former finalists from America’s Got Talent got a Golden Buzzer from Crews on their original season, both for their talent, their inspiring message, and also the personal connection the host feels to them. Remember that Terry grew up in nearby Flint, Michigan. He knows what a lot of the struggle is like.

Was this a worthy choice from this episode? A million times yes. Their performance of “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons contained so much originality — there was the anthemic chorus, the unique voices, and of course to signature harmonies and dance moves. This is not your signature choir by any means; it feels just as much like a glee club that feels totally current and different from the rest of the landscape. This was fantastic, and it honestly felt like it got better than longer that it went.

Remember that Detroit Youth Choir was very much close to winning their original season of AGT. Now, it does feel like they’ve got a really good chance of winning the All-Star season. Choirs routinely have been snubbed by America despite their talent. This is where we remind you that the superfans have all the voting power here and there is no live-audience component. This could benefit them, beyond of course just how capable they are of killing every single performance that they bring to the table.

