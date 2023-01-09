NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 11: Bill Goldberg returns!

Following the big three-part crossover event tonight, do you want more details about NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 11? Well, let’s start off here with the fact that it is airing on Sunday.

It is not often that we have a chance to see three episodes of any network show in the span of eight days, but that’s precisely what we are getting here. This should help to make up for the fact that we’re going to get another inevitable hiatus soon thanks to the NFL Playoffs / the Super Bowl, and episode 11 in particular is going to bring a lot to the table. There is going to be a significant blast from Sam’s past; not only that, but Bill Goldberg is also going to be back as Lance Hamilton.

Below, you can get some more news on what lies ahead courtesy of the NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Best Seller” – When Sam’s friend Tom Olsen finds himself being hunted down by enemies from his past, the NCIS team must find out who is after him, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

In general, we’re not sure that there will be another crossover for this show anytime soon; there’s not even a guarantee that there will be another season! This episode feels more like vintage NCIS: LA, at least in terms of there being an action-packed mission and then also a chance to see a notable recurring guest star. As someone who remembers Goldberg from wrestling all the way back in the WCW, it’s always fun to see him in this world, as well.

Related – Go ahead and get some more information when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles

Is there anything that you absolutely want to see on NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 11 on Sunday?

Are you glad that we’ve been getting so many stories in such a short period of time? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







