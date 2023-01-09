NCIS season 20 episode 11 spoilers: Parker’s identify theft

Following the three-part crossover event tonight, of course it makes sense to wonder what lies ahead on NCIS season 20 episode 11.

First and foremost, let’s make it clear that there IS another episode on the air next week! The folks at CBS are going to get you back into a natural groove of things … or at least however natural things are ever going to be when it comes to this show. One of the big goals with this show is, of course, always keeping us on our toes.

What makes episode 11, titled “Bridges,” all the more interesting is the dilemma that Alden Parker finds himself in at the moment. After all, he is a victim of identity theft! Why is this happening? You can argue that this is just some unfortunate coincidence, but we think we’ve seen enough of this show over the years to know that very few things are. Instead, we tend to think that someone out there has a very nefarious plot set up for him, and we will just have to see where things go here over time.

To get a few more details right now all about what’s coming, go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 20 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Bridges” – Parker discovers he’s a victim of identity theft while investigating the unusual murder of a Navy ensign. Also, Knight and Jimmy face hurdles in their relationship as their connection heightens, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

