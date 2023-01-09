Tulsa King season 2: When does filming begin?

Following the huge finale today on Paramount+ and that shocking cliffhanger, of course we want to know more about Tulsa King season 2. How can we not? There is so much to unpack here, especially when it comes to the big betrayal that we saw involving Stacy. She sold out Dwight! He could be spending next season behind bars, but we have a hard time thinking that this is actually going to happen. Remember, the whole premise behind this series was that Sylvester Stallone’s character was getting out of prison. Why send him back at this point?

Ultimately, we’re going to be curious to get answers as to what lies ahead for a while — alas, there’s no guarantee it will happen anytime soon. Speaking to TVLine, Andrea Savage made it clear that she doesn’t even know anything about filming as of yet:

…Literally there’s a full void of information. I wish I could give you some tidbit. Or I wish I could say I was holding something back in some mysterious way, but I’m not.

Because we’re waiting for the start of production, odds are we will be waiting even longer for the start of filming and then premiere date news after the fact. It’s nice to know the series is coming back, but obviously, we don’t foresee that the network is going to reveal anything specific for a good while. They just don’t have to, and provided how they promote the next chapter, things are going to be a-okay in terms of its performance. After all, you’ve got a huge star at the center in Sylvester Stallone and that’s without even mentioning the presence of of Taylor Sheridan behind the scenes.

