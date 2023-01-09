Your Honor season 2 premiere spoilers: Bryan Cranston sets it up

Your Honor season 2 is going to be premiering on Showtime in less than a week, and it’s pretty easy to say we’re excited. How can we not be? This is a bold, exciting new chapter for the story and we’re beyond curious to see what lies ahead for Michael. We should note that there are going to be struggles, and a lot of them could end up being insurmountable.

Take, for starters, the fact that this character is a broken man at the start of the season. He’s just lost his son, he never got over the loss of his wife, and he could be forced to venture into some pretty dark places in his quest for redemption.

In general, you’re going to see a very different side of Michael than what you did in the first go-around. Speaking via TV Insider on the subject, here is some of what Bryan Cranston had to say:

“His whole point of view, as you’ll see, is different. I wanted the audience to see how despair and grief change a person.”

The report does also note that we could learn the truth about the death of Michael’s wife this season, which at least makes some sense given the chatter that this could be the final chapter of the series. This is something that Cranston himself suggested some time ago, but the network has never confirmed it. Personally, we think that Showtime is hoping that if this season is successful enough, there could be another way to continue it down the road. We’ll just have to wait and see on that.

For now, we’re just hoping for a well-acted and highly-dramatic upcoming batch of episodes, one that absolutely is going to set the stage more for the future.

