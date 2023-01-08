The Mandalorian season 4 renewal: Is good news coming soon?

At this point, is there any reason to think that we could be getting news on The Mandalorian season 4 in the near future? Make no mistake that we 100% want to see it! Every indication that we’re getting at the moment suggests that we will be hearing more news in the relatively near future.

Of course, with all of this in mind there’s one central question we’re left to wonder: Will we be finding out about any of this before season 3 premieres in March? There’s a reason to have hope, but also another reason for the folks at Disney+ to wait.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming on The Mandalorian!

At this point, the biggest reason why the aforementioned streaming service may take their time is actually rather simple: It has every single thing to do with good publicity. After the third season comes back and presumably breaks some records, Disney+ can then come out and tout some more episodes coming down the road. This isn’t something that we think that they will need to wait on at that time, especially since we know that there are already some stories being planned out in regards to the future.

So assuming that we get that season 4 renewal in the next few months, that could put new episodes in line to come back in late 2024 — even if we’re thinking more about later in the year than the early going. We can’t lose sight on the fact that this is not an easy show to produce, let alone one to piece together after the fact with all the special effects.

How many seasons could it realistically last?

There is no clear indication on this for now, but we tend to think there are chances for at least a couple more batches based on where things stand now. Din Djarin and Grogu’s partnership is really just beginning when you think about the new dynamic introduced during The Book of Boba Fett.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on The Mandalorian, including a few other details all about what the future holds

Do you think we are going to get more news on The Mandalorian season 4 in the near future?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







