The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Tied to another show?

There are a couple of pretty important questions to wonder about when it comes to The Gilded Age season 2 over at HBO — where do we start? There is the matter of when the show is going to return and beyond just that, of course we also wonder how the announcement is going to be made.

One of the things we’re relatively confident of right now is that the show could be coming back on the network when we get around to the spring — think somewhere along the lines of May or early June. The only reason we may be waiting that long is because of the presence of another show in Perry Mason that is currently slated to air on HBO in March. It is occupying the same Monday-night timeslot that we expect the Julian Fellowes drama will and, at least for now, there are no signs that the two are going to be coming on the air at around the same time.

Could this change? Sure, but we think that instead, the plan for the premium-cable network is going to be rather simple: They are going to be using one of these shows in order to further set the stage for the other! We tend to think that we are going to be seeing some sort of specific announcement about The Gilded Age when we get around to March, and easily we could foresee a first-look trailer for it coming out alongside some premiere date news prior to a Perry Mason episode. This is just something that fundamentally makes a good bit of sense, so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for news on both this and a whole lot more over the course of the next few months.

As for why we’re having to wait a bit longer for season 2 than we did the first season, there could be a couple of reasons for this. Think in terms of production lasting a good while, plus also HBO’s own scheduling needs. This is not a network looking to rush any particular release for at least a good while.

