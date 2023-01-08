Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Why the uncertainty?

If you find yourselves waiting for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date, consider yourselves one of a really large group. At the time of this writing the Paramount Network has still not revealed a return date for the next batch of episodes … and of course, this is very much frustrating!

So why are they keeping things under wraps for the time being? Well, TV is often complicated, and we think it is fair to say that this situation is, as well.

Let’s start things off here with a reminder that the folks at the network have no real reason to hurry things along here! There is an INCREDIBLE amount of viewer loyalty with this show and because of that, there is no real need to hurry anything along here at all. People will be here whenever the show comes back, so you really don’t have to be concerned about that. Instead, we would say that more of the focus is just on allow the production plenty of time to make the next part of the series as awesome as humanly possible.

The biggest reason for the hiatus right now has to do with there being a long hiatus when it comes to production. Kevin Costner and the rest of the cast have yet to even start filming the next batch of episodes; Costner was directing a movie late last year, and the schedule for that may have been negotiated long in advance. With production on Yellowstone itself starting off again later this month, we are looking to see a summer return. Our hope is that this will mean June rather than July or August, especially since there’s no real reason to keep anyone waiting that long.

