Where is Linda Hunt, Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles season 14?

Given that today marks the first episode of 2023 for NCIS: Los Angeles season 14, why not raise the all-important question on Hetty?

It goes without saying at this point, but Linda Hunt’s character is a huge part of the show’s lore. Even when she is not on-screen, we’re all actively thinking about her. She’s even still listed as a part of the regular cast in all the CBS press releases out there about the show.

With all of this in mind, we return to the all-important question of what’s going on with the character, and also why she isn’t being brought up?

For the time being, a lot of this can be stemmed back to one central issue: The character is MIA. Callen is looking for her, and we tend to think that eventually, he’ll find her. The character is his essential to his personal identity but beyond just that, he’s going to want her there at his wedding. She’s Hetty! She was there for Deeks and Kensi’s wedding, so it feels inevitable that she will be back for that.

When will we see her?

Most likely, that’s probably not going to be something that happens tonight. We do think that she could be referenced at least during tomorrow’s three-hour crossover event, but there is so much going on there that it feels almost wrong to assume that she’ll have some sort of presence there.

Our feeling, at least for now, is that the character will surface before the end of the season. That could be even more essential in the event it turns out that season 14 is the final one; nothing has been confirmed on that yet, but we tend to think the writers are going to want to ensure that this character has a role to play just in case things wind down soon.

What would you like to see from Linda Hunt as hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles season 14?

