The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Scheduling hopes

It is absolutely exciting to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 coming up down the road at Hulu — so what can you expect? Obviously, a lot of drama, high stakes, and hopefully some poignant moments. We know that this hasn’t always been the most hopeful show, but we gotta cross our fingers that there’s some sort of shining light through the darkness here.

From the outside looking in as a viewer, we know that hardest thing to accept here is simply that we’re facing a long wait. There’s nothing out there that suggests we’re getting new episodes this year, even if we’d like something like that to happen.

Given that this is the final season of the Elisabeth Moss series, it feels pretty fair to say that the schedule matters more than ever. You want to be able to deliver these episodes in a way that gets everyone talking, while also not making them wait forever for them.

We tend to think that Hulu isn’t going to change too much when it comes to how they air some of these upcoming stories. They’re not going to make you wait to get all of them at once. More than likely, you’ll get the first two episodes in a single week and after that, we’ll revert to a once-a-week model. From the very beginning we’ve seen this show operate a strategy that is somewhat similar to this, so why would we expect things to change at all at this point? That just doesn’t make any sense.

We do wonder if Hulu would change things up slightly and give us a split season, one where we get the first chunk of stories, a break, and then the second half later. It’s possible they would consider that to stretch out the run further so there’s less time between this show and The Testaments — or to have the show included in two separate Emmy windows. Nothing on the subject has been mentioned so, for now, we have to assume this isn’t happening.

What do you think we’re going to see when it comes to the schedule for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

