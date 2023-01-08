East New York season 1 episode 11 spoilers: ‘By the Book’

Want to know a little bit more about East New York season 1 episode 11? Let’s start by noting there is more coming next week — you don’t have to wait any longer! “By the Book” is coming in the near future, and we can only hope that this is one that will continue to balance out character stories and what’s going on in the characters’ personal lives.

Before we go any further here, of course you should go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

“By the Book” – When a dancer is found on the New York City subway tracks, Killian and Morales’ investigation into her mysterious death challenges their tried-and-true detective work. Also, the grand opening of Goody’s is put in jeopardy and Quinlan and Bentley’s relationship hits a speedbump, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Jan. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

We suppose that for now, the thing that we can be most grateful for is that Bentley is still alive. There are clearly still going to be struggles, and we have to hope that there will just be good news on the other side, if possible.

Speaking of good news…

Is there a chance that we are going to see a season 2 announced in the near future? If you weren’t aware, another freshman series in Fire Country was recently picked up for another batch of episodes. Based on the ratings so far for the police drama, we tend to think that we’re going to see something similar here — but we’ve also watched enough TV to know not to take anything for granted. We’d be silly to do so at the end of the day!

