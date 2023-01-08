Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date and trailer talk!

If you find yourselves very-much excited to see an Emily in Paris season 4 over at Netflix, remember here that more good stuff is coming! The show has already been renewed, and we imagine that it would be absolutely chaos out there in the event it wasn’t. Can you imagine if we were all just sitting around and waiting after that cliffhanger?

Unfortunately, the fact that a season is coming won’t necessarily make the wait go any faster, even if that would absolutely be nice. We haven’t heard any news about filming as of yet and, unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like we will for a good while still. We don’t know if a show that is as picturesque as this one is going to want to focus on a cold climate for the first few episodes of the new season. We’re probably some time away still from getting production scoop.

So when could we actually see a trailer better hyping this season hope? It should happen at some point this coming fall, at least if we get the same sort of pattern that we saw last year for season 3. Netflix will release it at least a handful of weeks ahead of when the show comes back, mostly to ensure that they can generate a little bit of buzz in advance. They’ll likely have an official premiere date out before that. (We’re thinking that December is the most realistic, largely because we’ve seen it before.)

For now, the most important thing is that producers do take their time to get the next season out there, and make sure that they deliver on everything that has been set up so far. If you love this show, why wouldn’t you be stoked for what is coming up next? We just wonder how they’ll be able to put out a trailer without giving too much major away…

Related – Go ahead and get some other updates when it comes to Emily in Paris right now

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to an Emily in Paris season 4 over at Netflix?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







