Happy Valley season 3 episode 3 spoilers: The ultimatum

Well, the first thing that we should note here, to the surprise of no one, is that things are going to remain very much intense. We know that Catherine is the sort of person who will stop at nothing to get answers, but it’s hard when you aren’t always dealing with the easiest of people. This is a dark, twisted world, and it’s one of the reasons why you can never expect good to prevail. She’s going to have her work cut out for her when it comes to both Clare and Ryan, and that’s before you even get into what’s going on elsewhere.

Catherine confronts Clare and presents Ryan with an ultimatum. Faisal and Joanna hatch a plan that takes an unexpected turn.

Is there a good chance that one of the big twists here is going to come courtesy of Faisal and Joanna? Don’t be shocked, but also don’t be shocked if one of the biggest twists is not revealed until the very end of the episode … and it comes from a place that you don’t really expect at all. One of the things that we know about this show is that it will leave you feeling ALL of the emotions.

The saddest thing for us to acknowledge here, at least at the moment, is that once episode 3 is over, we’ll be halfway through this season. This is meant to be the final chapter of the story and of course, that makes things all the more painful.

