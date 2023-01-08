Call the Midwife season 12 episode 3: Nurse Crane’s big challenge

Are you prepared to see Call the Midwife season 12 episode 3 on BBC One next week? There is absolutely a lot of drama ahead! Also, there are some big stories coming for Sister Veronica, who is still trying to find her footing at Nonnatus House.

This show is often very much about challenges; yet, it’s also about seeing how characters overcome them. Rest assured, you’re going to see both from start to finish here!

To get some more insight all about what the future could hold, check out the full Call the Midwife season 12 episode 3 synopsis below:

It’s June 1968, and a carefree Nancy continues to spoil Colette with new gifts. To afford such luxuries Nancy asks Nurse Crane for additional duties, but things come to a head when Nancy is forced to acknowledge her spending is getting out of control.

As health visitor, Sister Veronica visits the Talbot family and is delighted to see them celebrating a joyous occasion. Single mum, Sandy has just married Joe Talbot who treats her children, Peter and Ann Marie, like his own. However, Sister Veronica is shaken when Sandy reveals a terrible truth about her marriage and encourages her to seek help. Meanwhile, kinks remain in Sister Veronica and Nurse Crane’s working relationship.

Don’t read this and assume that Trixie’s story is going to be on the back burner here. This is one of those shows where there’s always going to be a number of things going on at every single moment and you have to be prepared for that. Of course, we think a lot about the Trixie story mostly because we know that she’s going to be getting married at some point this season, and we are just leading up to seeing that moment happen.

