The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Just how close is it?

Just how close are we really from The Witcher season 3 arriving over at Netflix? We’re on the other side of Blood Origin, so we are inching there.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have a little bit of bad news: We are going to be stuck waiting for a long while here. Since the streaming service chose to not reveal anything about the next chapter during the prequel, we tend to think that they are not in much of a hurry here. There is certainly some more news coming down the road, but there isn’t that much of a timetable for it.

For the time being, here is at the very least what we can tell you. Season 3 is currently slated for the summer so odds are, we are around six or seven months away from seeing it. Meanwhile, we are probably a good three or four months away from getting some specific premiere date news. Even if filming has been done for this show for quite some time, we already recognize that the streaming service is not going to rush anything along when it comes to post-production. Summer is also a key spot for Netflix since they need some high-profile shows there, and this is one of the biggest ones that they have.

Are there still some serious question marks when it comes to the future of this show? Absolutely, with one of the biggest ones being what the promotion is going to be around Henry Cavill’s imminent exit. It is incredibly unusual to see the leading man of a scripted drama series depart after just a few years, especially in a way that leads to a recasting. There are going to be a ton of questions about that, but we’re sure that the streamer is prepared for that already.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news about The Witcher, including more insight on what lies ahead here

Is there anything that you especially want to see when it comes to The Witcher season 3, at the very least when it comes to news?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







