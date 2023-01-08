How I Met Your Father season 2: Is Josh Radnor interested?

Is there a good chance that Josh Radnor could appear on How I Met Your Father season 2 as Ted Mosby? Make no mistake, we want it! His performance as that character was always underrated, and we know that the Hilary Duff show is very much in the same universe — Cobie Smulders even appeared as Robin at the end of season 1!

So while nothing about a Radnor cameo has been confirmed, the actor himself has said that he’s very much game to try and make something happen. Just take a look at what he had to say in a recent interview with Newsweek:

“I had a really sweet email exchange with Hilary Duff … We kind of went back and forth about being the ‘I’ on How I Met Your dot dot dot. … [Hilary] has said publicly she’d love to have me on, so I wouldn’t turn down an invitation.”

At this point, we really think it would be about finding the right way to use Ted, and it may not even want to be something you do right away. There are some cameos that feel best suited for very specific times — take closer to the end of the series. We’d save Ted just because he was the focal point of the original and his presence here could bring everything full-circle.

Personally, the characters we’d want to see in season 2 the most are Marshall and Lily, mostly because there have been some references to them already and they’d feel perfect as a throwback to the show’s past. Of course, scheduling two familiar faces at once may be a bit more challenging than one, but it 100% is something worth thinking about.

For those who have not heard as of yet, season 2 of How I Met Your Father will premiere on Hulu come Tuesday, January 24.

