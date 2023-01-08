NCIS season 20 crossover: Setting the stage for something more?

There’s clearly something big to be excited about on Monday night — after all, this is the NCIS three-part crossover event! There is a lot of promotion out there about this already, and we certainly think that this is going to prove to be a big ratings success story for CBS. There’s really not much reason to sit around and debate that for now.

What we do wonder is this: Is the network trying to test something out with this three-part event that could carry over to next season? Let’s just say to keep your eyes peeled for a scheduling change.

We know that traditionally, CBS has aired comedies on Monday nights for years, but that could very-well be changing moving into the fall. In the event that the ratings are big for all three episodes and the network decides to bring NCIS: Los Angeles back, don’t be surprised if they move the Monday comedies somewhere else and we see a three-part lineup featuring all three of these shows. We’re seeing more and more these days networks stack their franchises on one night. CBS is already doing this with the FBI shows, while NBC is doing it with both One Chicago and Law & Order. This could be a way to boost all three NCIS shows and enable them to do a few more easy crossovers.

In the end, this could also be a way to ensure that they stay on the air for several years to come — the network will have some big decisions to make. They may not make any firm determinations on the fall schedule until April, but the crossover could very well be a test. Consider this article us putting it out there into the universe…

Do you think we could see a three-hour NCIS block on CBS starting this fall?

