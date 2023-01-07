The Bachelor premiere spoilers: More on Zach Shallcross’ night 1!

The premiere of The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross is coming to ABC on January 23 — are you ready for the journey to begin?

Of course, we do tend to think that this is a pretty important season for the show. The franchise hasn’t had a lot of momentum as of late, and there’s still a chance that it could get a certain degree of it from what lies ahead. We’re not going to pretend that Zach is the most charismatic or memorable lead ever, but there are still things that he brings to the table — he seems pretty genuine, and the show is pretty keen on promoting him as such. Just take a look at everything they had to say about him below:

An endearing 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, Shallcross stole Bachelor Nation’s heart on season 19 of “The Bachelorette” with his quiet charm, wit and openness to finding lasting love. Audiences saw Shallcross put himself and his desire to meet “the one” first when he made his emotional exit, opening the door for his “person” to walk through.

A family man at heart, Shallcross splits time between Texas and Orange County. His parents, who have been married over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like. He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner. Home is where the heart is; and with the Bachelor mansion not too far away, Shallcross is eager to begin his journey back home in Southern California.

Zach will spend the first few episodes of the season around the mansion, and we’re going to get a chance to see some of the women make a lasting impression almost right away. We expect a few fireworks on night one, but some of the major drama will be an episode or two down the road. Nobody really has a chance to know each other yet!

