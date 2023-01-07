Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Is spring assured?

There’s no denying that the wait for a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date has already been rather long, and make no mistake it’s frustrating. A lot of things have been as of late when it comes to Starz, as we’ve seen the network cancel shows and keep us all guessing as to when certain ones are coming back. (A lot of what is going on with the network behind the scenes has to do with them eventually splitting from Lionsgate.)

We don’t have a sense that we’re going to learn when the Joseph Sikora series is coming back for at least the next month, and it could be even longer. We’ve said in the past that a late May / June premiere date seems likely, but can we really bank on that? It is an interesting discussion worth having…

The biggest reason that we’ve had faith in Force premiering at this time is rather simple: That’s when Power Book II: Ghost is going to be wrapping up, and we don’t see the logic in making us wait that long from one show to the next. They did something similar last year, and history often repeats themselves with these shows.

As of right now, we are 90% confident that Tommy Egan will be back on television before we get around to the start of the summer, with the only doubt coming from the Lionsgate – Starz uncertainty and/or if the network for some reason really wants to stretch things out. We just don’t think there’s any need to, given that a third season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is coming and that show can be there for them in the late summer or early fall. We also tend to think that there will be more Ghost coming; this franchise doesn’t seem to be going anywhere in the near future. Why would we be worried now?

