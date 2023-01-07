Riverdale season 7 premiere date: Any January news ahead?

Are we going to get some more news on a Riverdale season 7 premiere date in the near future? At this point, it’s absolutely fair to want some! Also, it’s fair to wonder why in the world we haven’t got any already.

For the time being, here is what we can say: The Archie Comics series is going to be coming back at some point this calendar year, and likely will be coming before we get around to the spring. The CW has yet to indicate at all that they are going to make us wait until summer to see what’s ahead here.

With this in mind, we do think that we’re going to see some news on the future soon — there’s a good chance that we’ll learn a premiere date this month and if not now, then potentially in February. The network has already revealed start dates for some of their other midseason shows like The Flash and Superman & Lois — the fact that we haven’t gotten one for the final season of Riverdale yet makes us think that the show is not airing until at least March or April. We recognize that The CW is under some new ownership now, and that could lead to a change as to how this season is promoted — we just still hope that there’s at least some buzz around it. At one point, the earlier seasons of this show did have a certain amount of pop-culture clout. Things have changed, but this has been an important part of the network’s history.

Just realize that the final season is still coming and while the lack of news is frustrating, things are probably going to change over the next couple of months.

Related – Be sure to score other news when it comes to Riverdale

What is it that you most want to see from Riverdale season 7 when it arrives on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







