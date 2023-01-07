Nancy Drew season 4 premiere date: Any January news?

Are we going to get some news on a Nancy Drew season 4 premiere date at some point in the month of January? Without a doubt, this is a fair question to wonder — just think about all the news that we haven’t gotten as of yet!

We know already that production on the final season is done; meanwhile, we also are well-aware of the fact that several other CW midseason shows, whether it be The Flash or Superman & Lois, already have some start dates. The Kennedy McMann mystery show, meanwhile, is still wandering around in the great unknown … and we obviously would like that to change over the course of this month.

For now, we’ll say that we’re at least cautiously optimistic that some news will surface before January is over about the future of Nancy Drew. It’s important to remember here that it’s never been reported that this is going to be a summer series, and we’re not even sure that The CW under its new leadership is interested in doing that in general. We can probably rule out an actual premiere either this month or in February, but March and beyond still feels like fair game. If the show is meant to premiere either in March or April, we tend to think we’ll get something over the next month and a half — and for the record, it would be great to have an official trailer to go along with it! The more that this network can lift the veil about what lies ahead here, the happier we are going to be.

As sad as we are that the show is ending, we are at least grateful to know that it’s happening ahead of time. There is no blindside coming for anyone involved here.

