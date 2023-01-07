Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: A clearer sense?

Do we have a slightly better idea of a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date over at Paramount Network? For the time being, it certainly feels that way!

As for the reason why at the moment, let’s just say that it has to do with getting a better sense as to when filming is actually going to resume. For a little while, it seemed like we were actually going to be waiting until March to see the cast and crew back; now, we’ve got some news that corrects that.

At a new panel discussion (per Deadline), it was confirmed that the series is going to actually going to start production on the remaining six episodes a little later this month. There is no specific return date plan yet beyond this summer, but the earlier filming date does make it so that in theory, the episodes will be ready earlier. This improves the odds greatly of a June return, at least to us. (Personally, we actually think that there is some value in bringing the series back during Memorial Day Weekend, but that is a little bit earlier than anyone seems to be planning right now.)

We already know that we have a pretty darn compelling tease for the next part of the season, and it stems almost entirely from what we saw at the end of this past episode with Jamie Dutton blowing up the Train Station to Beth. He’s in a spot now where he may decide to have either her or John killed. Meanwhile, Beth also recognizes that killing Jamie may be the only way the family moves forward.

Basically, prepare yourselves for chaos … and a lot of it.

