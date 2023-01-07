The Boys season 4 premiere date: The larger franchise schedule

The Boys season 4 is currently pretty far into production but, unfortunately, we’re still awaiting a premiere date. Is more news coming soon?

The first thing we should really note here is that for now, Prime Video is seemingly putting more of their emphasis on the upcoming spin-off Gen V and to a certain extent, we understand that. New episodes of that show are coming later this year, and we’ve learned already that they are already plotting out a writers’ room for another season.

So what does this potential news mean in regards to the future of The Boys? Well, let’s just say it gives them even more options and room to work down the road. Let’s say that the fourth season is going to be coming on the air in early 2024. This means that Gen V season 2 could be set up for late 2024 / early 2025, and then a potential fifth season of The Boys could be late 2025 to early 2026. These two shows are going to allow for Prime Video to constantly have something to promote, and we certainly think that there is a good bit of value in this.

For now, the most important thing to remember is this: Clearly, the streaming service still sees a TON of value with this franchise. With that in mind, we tend to think that there’s a lot to look forward to as these shows trade off times in which they are.

Fingers crossed that when it comes to The Boys season 4, we get a date announcement later this year, even if it is telling us that new episodes aren’t coming until January or February 2024. We’ll take anything at this point.

