Doctor Who season 14: Show EP debunks huge budget talk

Just how big is the budget for Doctor Who season 14? There is a lot of money being put into the next chapter of the series. However, that doesn’t mean that it’s getting a price tag of 10 million British pounds (or over $12 million US dollars) an episode.

In a new interview with Doctor Who Magazine, returning showrunner Russell T. Davies had a little fun with this speculation, which was brought on in part by the series becoming a Disney+ exclusive in many parts of the world outside of the UK:

“That has been exaggerated. If that was the budget, I’d be speaking to you from my base on the Moon … That is not the budget, and I worry that misinformation like that creates false expectation. Nonetheless, we have a lovely, handsome budget, and we’re very happy with how we’re proceeding with it.”

Do we still think that there is a larger budget for Ncuti Gatwa’s first season than we’ve seen in the past? Certainly, but it’s not going to rival some of the big players out there like House of the Dragon, Stranger Things, Obi-Wan Kenobi, or Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

What’s more important than the budget with a show like this is actually rather simple: Making sure that the show feels as epic as possible. It is what you do with the money, and that starts with a great script and then goes into an efficient production that makes the most of every single cent that the team has behind the scenes. We tend to think the show has been rather good with that over the years, and we’ve always especially liked the practical nature of some of the monsters; in a lot of ways, we have preferred how the show does things with effects than relying too heavily on CGI.

Remember that the show is going to return with some specials later this year honoring the 60th anniversary; following that, you will get season 14 proper.

Related – Be sure to get more updates on Doctor Who right now

What do you most want to see as we move into Doctor Who season 14?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







