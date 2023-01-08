1923 season 1 episode 5 preview: Will Spencer go home?

As many of you know at this point, there is a lot to prepare for here as we look towards 1923 season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+.

At this point, it feels like the writers aren’t going to remove Harrison Ford from the equation — we wouldn’t be so worried about that. Instead, we are putting a little more of our focus on the decision that Spencer Dutton is facing: Will he return back to the ranch?

We do think that episode 4 did a pretty good job of getting into the character’s head and explaining why, following his time in the War, he needed to be off on a journey to discover himself. In the process of that, he did meet someone in Alex who could be a partner for him for the rest of his life … or at least that is what he wants. She doesn’t seem to be opposed to the idea of going back to Montana with him, and was supportive of him reading the letter.

For now, it does feel like a foregone conclusion that the character is going to make this trip. After all, it would feel pretty strange if he didn’t! We know that so far, a number of the stories that we’ve seen on the show have been pretty disjointed, but we tend to think that this is largely a temporary thing. At some point, it feels like we’re going to see some paths cross and we’re excited to dive a little bit more into that and what that looks like. Can someone like Spencer really find a home again at the Ranch, and re-immerse himself in this world? We don’t think it is going to be an easy transition here at all.

