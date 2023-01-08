Is Harrison Ford leaving 1923? Did Jacob Dutton actually die?

Is Harrison Ford leaving 1923? We certainly understand if you were wondering about that entering season 1 episode 4. There was a huge cliffhanger about Jacob Dutton at the end of episode 3, and that was without even mentioning that his nephew in John Dutton Sr. was killed.

On the surface, it was hard to believe that the writers would really remove Jacob from the equation, and for good reason. Just remember who we are talking about here! Ford is an iconic actor, and it’d feel like such a tease if they heavily promoted the show with his presence, only to then remove him from the equation over just a handful of episodes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for new Yellowstone videos!

Well, here is where we have some reasonably good news: Jacob is still alive in episode 4. While we do think there’s a lot of work still to be done here, we have every reason to think that he is going to be reasonably okay down the road. (Or, at least as okay as anyone can be given the present set of circumstances.) There is a lot of ongoing trouble at the ranch, as there are battles over the land and that’s without mentioning some problems on the horizon like disease and also the Great Depression, which will start here a little bit earlier than in some other places.

So, at least for the time being, don’t be altogether concerned over Ford’s status — for at least the immediate future, he will be sticking around. Granted, go ahead and be concerned for a lot of the cast in general the rest of the way — all of these people are going to die at some point before the events of Yellowstone, so there is flexibility as to when it will happen.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news when it comes to 1923, including some of what could be coming entering episode 5

Going into 1923 season 1 episode 4 on Paramount+, did you think that Jacob Dutton could really die?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







