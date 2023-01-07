Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: Learn more about Coach Scott!

Yesterday, we posted that Yellowjackets season 2 would be introducing an associate of the adult version of Lottie. Now, we can add someone else to the mix.

According to a new report from Variety, you can see former Midnight, Texas star François Arnaud hop on board the Showtime drama for a handful of episodes (four in particular). What sort of role is he playing? Let’s just say that he plays a key role in Coach Scott’s story.

Per the official character description, Arnaud will be playing Paul, “a New York writer and secret boyfriend of Coach Scott (Steven Kreuger) who reminds Coach Scott of what might have been.” How will we see this character? There are a couple of interesting theories worth thinking about at the moment.

1. This is someone we meet thanks to flashbacks – This would be a great chance to learn more about the Coach — though ironically, this could also make us feel even worse in the event he dies. We haven’t seen this character in the present as of yet, so who is to say precisely what is going to become of him?

2. Does it mean Coach Scott survives? – That’s another big thing to wonder right now, as there’s something interesting about the idea of him making it out, only for something to then happen to him after the fact. There has to be a reason why we haven’t seen him yet, and this could be another mystery that the writers bring to the table.

With all of this spelled out, here is your reminder that this show loves their mysteries and will bring you however many of them that they can. New episodes are set to arrive on Showtime this March.

What do you most want to see from this new addition to Yellowjackets season 2?

