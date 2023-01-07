Magnum PI season 5 tease: Magnum, Higgins is NOT a dream…

We gotta say that the past week has done so much of us good within the Magnum PI season 5 world. Just think of all the great stuff we’ve seen!

First and foremost, remember that yesterday, there was a new promo that surfaced for the NBC show hyping up its February 19 return … and also one that showed Magnum and Higgins in the shower. For everyone out there wondering about their relationship following the end of season 4, this was a pretty clear indication of where things were going. The two aren’t just going to shove their feelings to the side, even if they continue to work together on various cases.

Now, thanks to another new tease courtesy of the network, there’s another thing that we can verify: This shower scene is not some sort of dream. We didn’t necessarily think that it was before seeing this, but there is something reassuring about having this knowledge so we don’t get altogether paranoid over the next several weeks.

In general, we tend to think that one of the big questions entering the next chapter of Magnum PI will be rather simple: Can these two characters balance a romantic relationship and a partnership? It inevitably is going to change to some extent how they work together in the field, and it could also cause the two of them to put extra pressure on themselves. There’s still going to be plenty of banter and humor between them; we don’t expect that them being together is going to radically change the show in the slightest. Instead, this is just a way to add another fun dimension into the proceedings. The action and drama will still 100% be present.

Now, let’s just hope that in the weeks ahead, we get even more previews for what’s coming up. Why wouldn’t we want those at this point?

