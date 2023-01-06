Magnum PI season 5 promo: Are Magnum & Higgins together?

NBC has finally handed over a new promo for Magnum PI season 5 … and let’s just say they are wasting no time on the Magnum & Higgins front.

After all, it feels like we can now 100% confirm that things are going to be very hot and very heavy for Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks’ characters almost immediately when the show returns! In a new promo posted on Twitter today, you can see the two in the shower together. Remember that picture of Magnum in the shower earlier this week? As it turns out, that was just an individual piece of the puzzle.

We should note that in addition to the Magnum / Higgins content we have here, this promo also features action and some undercover work — including that episode where Thomas and Juliet become lifeguards! That’s something we first heard about last year. Hopefully, this serves as a reminder that there are no plans for the show to dramatically change for the upcoming batch of episodes. The writers are adding a bit of romance, but that’s not taking away from everything else you know and love. There are going to be individual cases still and chances to see a lot of characters in some high-octane sequences.

When the dust settles here, we 100% think that NBC is kicking off the next month-plus for Magnum PI season 5 in an incredibly exciting way. There’s probably a lot more great stuff to come, and we think they are going to work especially hard to make viewers aware that the show has a new network home. It’s been a long road since NBC initially canceled it last year, but we tend to think it will prove very much worthwhile in the end.

Now, we just have to wait and see what else the promo department has in store for us…

