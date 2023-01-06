BMF season 3: Is it renewed? A change behind the scenes

Even though we’re less than 24 hours removed from the BMF season 2 premiere on Starz, a new report has us looking ahead.

What is the reason for that? Well, according to a new report from Deadline, executive producer Heather Zuhlke will be taking over as interim showrunner for a potential season 3 of the hit show. While we haven’t heard 100% confirmation of a renewal as of yet, this is a strong sign that the network is planning for it. The reason for the news coming out today, however, is rather unfortunate. Creator Randy Huggins is stepping down from his post for now due to an “unexpected health complication.” He will continue to be looped in on all things pertaining to the drama to ensure his creative vision stays intact. That is one of the reasons for the show’s greater success right now, and we don’t think anyone wants to drift away from that all that much right now.

Our thoughts are with Huggins, and we hope that he does have more opportunities to be involved over the course of the next few months.

It does make a good bit of sense for Starz to want to commit early to a season 3 of this show, mostly because that ensures them more long-term flexibility — including a chance to bring the show back in the early parts of 2024. We imagine that some more news will come out over the next few months, but in terms of press releases, most of the focus is going to be put on the second season. That makes sense given that there is so much of it to come down the road. We just had the show come back, after all, and that is after a pretty long hiatus the past several weeks.

