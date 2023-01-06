Succession season 4 premiere date: How close are we?

If you’ve been reading some stories over the past month or two, you may realize that we’re close to Succession season 4 arriving on HBO. Of course, there is still another big thing to wonder about: Just how close are we? Are we weeks away from at least getting a firm return date?

Obviously, we should note right now that nothing is 100% guaranteed, though we tend to think you would probably be aware of that already. There is always a certain degree of flux that goes into what a network wants to do with a high-profile release like this … but we also do tend to think that we’re going to get a little bit more news on the future here before too long.

When it comes to the premiere date itself, it feels fair to say that we’re probably at least two and a half months away from seeing the show back — but also potentially a little bit longer. The latest the show could conceivably come back is May, but we tend to be hopeful it will come back around in April. A little bit of patience is still required, but there are still some reasons to hope for some news in the near future.

So how long are we talking about in regards to that? Let’s just say that within the next three or four weeks, we’re optimistic that we will get something. If we can get some sort of date announcement during the early portion of The Last of Us, we’ll be very much elated and then some. This is the most important show the network has, other than the aforementioned video-game adaptation, for quite some time on their schedule.

