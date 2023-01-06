The Resident season 6 episode 12, finale undergo slight change

The Resident season 6 episode 12 is still coming to Fox next week, but let’s just say there’s a slight change to the overall schedule.

Originally, the plan was for the Matt Czuchry drama to air a two-hour finale event on Tuesday with episodes 12 and 13 airing back to back. However, that is no longer taking place. Instead, the idea now is for us to see episode 12 titled “All the Wiser” next week and then after that, see the finale on January 17. This move is pushing back the premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star for one more week.

So why make this change? It’s possible that Fox wants to do this to give The Resident more sampling; on the flip side, though, you could argue that they want to wait before announcing episode 13 as a series finale. The truth is that the show’s future beyond this winter remains unclear, and a lot of networks are in big-time cost-cutting mode. This is the shortest episode order that we’ve had in a good while.

We recognize that there will be a lot of time to think about the future in the weeks ahead; with that in mind, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

The ER quickly fills up after a heavy storm causes a devastating helicopter crash. Conrad, Devon and the rest of the Chastain doctors rush to treat patients including the helicopter pilot, a barista, and Chastain’s least favorite person, Governor Mark Betz, on the all-new “All The Wiser” episode of The Resident airing Tuesday, Jan. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-612) (TV-14 D, L, S V).

We’re sure that there’s also going to be some sort of Conrad / Billie story here, for those of you who love the two of them. Fox is just in a spot where they are keeping some cards close to the vest for now.

